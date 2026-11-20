Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru blessed with a baby boy, share first picture

A new chapter has begun in the lives of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, as they introduce their little one and reveal the name chosen for him.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares first picture of newborn son (PC: Instagram)

A new chapter has begun in the lives of Telugu superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The couple, who have often made headlines for their professional collaborations and personal life, have now stepped into parenthood. Their latest announcement has brought warm wishes from fans and members of the entertainment industry. Samantha and Raj have kept several details of their relationship private, but they chose to share this special moment with their followers. The actor also gave everyone a glimpse of the family’s happiness through a heartfelt social media post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru welcome baby boy Dev

Samantha and Raj welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The couple announced the news through a social media post and revealed that they have named their son Dev Nidimoru. The picture shared by Samantha showed the newborn holding her finger, offering a sweet first glimpse of the little one.

Along with the picture, the couple wrote, “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj.” The announcement was met with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. Actor Nayanthara sent the couple her love and wrote “Awwww, Congratulations, so so happy for uuuu with heart emojis.” while Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram co-star Sreemukhi reacted with excitement. Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur also joined the lovely moment, congratulated the couple, and wrote, “Congratulations.”

See picture shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

*This copy is being updated.*