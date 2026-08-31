Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to baby name suggestion for her and Raj Nidimoru: ‘Tad full of…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest pregnancy pictures have sparked plenty of love from fans, but one baby-name suggestion caught the actor’s attention. Her witty response is now winning hearts online.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu (PC: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying a special phase of her life, and her latest social media update gave fans another glimpse into her pregnancy journey. From her baby bump to her pregnancy glow, the actor’s new pictures quickly drew plenty of attention. But amid the love, warm messages, and wishes, one fan decided to get a little creative and suggested names for Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s baby. The suggestion may have been made with plenty of love and affection, but Samantha’s reaction made the exchange even more entertaining.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to ‘Samraj’ baby name suggestion

Maa Inti Bangaaram actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey. The actor was seen flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow, with fans filling the comments section with congratulatory messages and affectionate wishes.

Among the comments was a rather interesting baby-name suggestion. A fan suggested ‘Samaira’ for a girl and ‘Samaraj’ for a boy, combining Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s names. The fan also wished Samantha well and asked her to take care of herself.

Reacting to ‘Samaraj’, Samantha wrote, “SAMRAJ. A tad full of ourselves, don’t you think?”, followed by a laughing emoji.

Samantha gives fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey

The baby-name exchange comes as Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been sharing more personal glimpses of her journey towards motherhood. Her recent posts have offered fans a look at her everyday life during pregnancy, while she continues to keep things relatively personal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The actor also recently held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, where she answered questions from fellow mothers and fans. During the interaction, Samantha spoke candidly about getting ready for the baby and admitted that she had already bought several baby essentials but was feeling overwhelmed by everything she had purchased.

She has also been open about some of the changes that have come with pregnancy. In the same session, Samantha responded to a fan discussing weight gain and revealed that she had gained 11 kg so far.

When is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s baby due?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are reportedly expecting their first child in December 2026. However, the couple have not announced an exact due date publicly to the fans. Samantha is currently taking a break from her professional commitments as she prepares for motherhood.