Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan recently hit back against a news outlet that claimed she wasn't as glowing as previously at the Shaakuntalam teaser premiere.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu disclosed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis in October, last year. The actor kept a low profile for a while and only recently showed up for the Shaakuntalam trailer launch. Her fans were thrilled to see Samantha after a long absence, but a social media-based news portal trolled her. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has received support from actor Varun Dhawan after a Twitter user said that she lost her ‘charm and glow’ following her health condition.

The Twitter account shared her photos from Shaakuntalam‘s trailer on Monday and the caption read, “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again.”

Varun Dhawan, who will co-star with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel India on Prime Video, quote tweeted the article and criticized it for being a cruel attempt at ‘clickbait.’ He tweeted,”U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu called out the Tweet and expressed her wish that the writer never experience what she had. She tweeted, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.”

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently suffering from myositis, which results in weak, uncomfortable, or hurting muscles. The disorder is brought on by immune system problems that cause it to assault healthy tissues, resulting in discomfort and weakness. The ailment can be challenging to diagnose, and the reason is frequently yet unknown.