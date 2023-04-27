Home

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Responds to Sexism With a Hospital Photo And a Quote by Rabindranath Tagore After Chittibabu Calls Her ‘Old’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Responds to Sexism With a Hospital Photo And a Quote by Rabindranath Tagore After Chittibabu Calls Her ‘Old’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently responded to sexist remarks by producer Chittibabu with a hospital pic and a quote by Rabindranath Tagore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Responds to Sexism With a Hospital Photo And a Quote by Rabindranath Tagore After Chittibabu Calls Her 'Old'

Samantha Prabhu Responds to Sexism After Chittibabu Calls Her ‘Old’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu always knows how to respond to trolls and naysayers in the most sensible way. The actor has been vocal and honest about her health condition and never hesitated to spoke about the same in the media to create awareness. Samantha was recently criticised by Telugu producer Chittibabu who had said that her movie career was over after Shaakuntalam box office debacle. The Shaakuntalam actor responded by taking a sly jibe at him on social media. Chittibabu once again reacted and called her ‘old’, to which Samantha shared an inspiring post after his sexist remarks.

CHECK OUT SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

You may like to read

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU SHARES INSPIRING POST AFTER CHITTIBABU CALLS HER ‘OLD’

The actor shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle, including her film shoot, workout regime, home, horse-riding, travel and hospital visit. She dropped a pic of herself when she was 16-year-old followed by photos of her French bulldog and Pitbull. In another picture from hospital, she is seen wearing an oxygen mask. She also shared the google search information on Hyperbaric therapy. Samantha can be seen horse-riding in one of the pics. She concluded her photo dump with a quote by Rabindranath Tagore which read “The one who plants tree, knowing that he or she will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life.” Chittibabu had responded to Samantha’s sly dig at him and said “Samantha is not 18-20 years old now. Quite old, so I said she was not a suitable choice for the role of the iconic beauty Shakuntala, what’s wrong with that? Her glamorous days are over and it’s time to move on to supporting roles.” The veteran producer had earlier opined that Samantha’s career “as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again.” The actor responded without naming him and wrote in her Instagram stories “‘How do people have hair growing from ears’ on Google. The internet revealed that it was because of increased testosterone.” She also shared the screenshot of her search which read “Some people get more hair in and on their ears as they age — especially men. Doctors think it may be because of increased testosterone. This hormone makes hair coarser and thicker as it grays. The hair just inside your ear works with earwax to keep dirt and debris away from your eardrum.”

CHITTIBABU MADE SEXIST REMARKS AGAINST SAMANTHA PRABHU FOR DOING OO ANTAVA SONG

The Telugu producer, in one of his with Filmy Looks accused Samantha for using cheap tactics to make her movies work. “Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa: The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets,” as quoted from Chittibabu’s statement by Siasat portal. He had opined “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film is good people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam.”

Samantha will next be seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer spy actioner series Citadel. It is the Indian spin-off of the Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer show releasing on April 28, 2023.

For more updates on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.