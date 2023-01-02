Samantha Ruth Prabhu Responds to Troll on His ‘Women Rise to Fall’ Remark

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently responded to a troll on his patriarchal remark about women. - Read on

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Responds to Troll: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her vocal and upfront views recently royally slammed a troll for his patriarchal comment on twitter. The actor has always been honest about her life choices and opinions on society. She had also opened up about her Myositis treatment on social media. As she is riding high on the success of her sci-fi movie Yashoda released in 2022. Her next film Shakuntalam based on sage Kalidasa’s novel will be released on February 17, 2023, worldwide. As a user tweeted about more carved-out women characters in mainstream films, Samantha retweeted the same.

CHECK OUT SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU’S TWEETS:

Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend . https://t.co/UgdW7GC8EZ — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU ROYALLY SHUTS TROLL

The user had tweeted, “Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet, my sister and I realised it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable.” Samantha captioned her post tweet as, “Women Rising.” The fan had posted pictures of Nayanthara starrer Connect‘s hoardings. A netizen took a dig at Samantha’s tweet and wrote, “Yes. Just to fall.” The Yashoda actor retweeted his tweet and wrote, “Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend.”

Samantha is also said to be seen in the Russo Brothers’ spy series Citadel that will be streaming soon on Amazon Prime.

