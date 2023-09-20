Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Candid About Her Skin Troubles

Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her Skin Was ‘Messed Up’ After Myositis Treatment: ‘Had To Do Steroid Shots’

During a recent interaction with fans on Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that her skin was negatively impacted by her treatment for Myositis.

Samantha On her flawless skin. (Image Credits: Instagram)

At a time when people are busy running after unrealistic beauty standards, South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu comes as a breath of fresh air. Recently when a fan complimented the Kushi actress on her glowing skin, she admitted that she was using a filter. Samantha recently conducted a live interaction session with the fans on Instagram and when a user asked the Shaakuntalam star how her skin is so clear, Sam got candid and revealed that her skin was not clear and in fact has suffered immensely due to her Myositis treatment.

Samantha Gets Candid About Her Skin

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got candid regarding her skin troubles during her recent Instagram session. She said, “Its actually absolutely not. Chinmayi Sripada is going to fix that, she’s promised. She’s going to make my skin glossy. Actually because of this issue, I had to be on so much steroids, I actually had to do a lot of steroid shots so it really, really messed up my skin, gave me a lot of pigmentation. So no, this is a filter guys.”

Check out the post below:



What’s Next For Samantha?

For the unaware, Samantha recently decided to go on a short sabbatical from work to focus on her health. The stunner has been battling Myositis for some time now and is even undergoing treatment for the same.

In the meantime, the Yashoda actress will next be seen headlining the web show, Citadel. The Hindi adaptation of the American show of the same name will also feature Varun Dhawan as the lead. Movie buffs are extremely excited to see Samantha in an action-packed avatar in her next. Her last Bollywood web series, The Family Man 2 got her a lot of appreciation from the audience.

During the recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, the Super Deluxe star disclosed that Citadel will include quite a few action sequences. She also said that she loves the challenge of doing action films and it is a genre that she wishes to explore further.

Furthermore, Samantha’s lineup also includes the Hollywood drama, Chennai Story. The cinematic adaptation of Timeri N. Murari’s novel The Arrangements of Love will be made under the direction of Philip John.

