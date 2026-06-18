Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals secret behind happy marriage with Raj Nidimoru: ‘99% of the time’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared rare insights into her marriage with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, revealing how their relationship is built on trust, collaboration, and mutual support both personally and professionally.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/samantha-ruth-prabhu-reveals-secret-behind-happy-marriage-with-raj-nidimoru-99-of-the-time-8450174/ Copy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru (PC: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been selective about what she shares from her personal life. However, in a recent interview with Galatta Plus, during the promotions for her upcoming project Maa Inti Bangaaram, the actress gave a glimpse into her marriage with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Known for keeping her private life away from the spotlight, Samantha surprised many by speaking openly about the bond she shares with her husband. Rather than focusing on grand gestures or public displays of affection, the actress spoke about something much simpler – trust, partnership, and having someone whose opinion she genuinely values.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets candid about her marriage with Raj Nidimoru

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that almost every decision in her life involves a conversation with Raj Nidimoru. Whether it is a major career move or something as simple as a social media post, she likes to discuss it with him before making a final choice. The actress explained that Raj brings a grounded perspective to situations and often helps her see things more clearly. She said, “Every single thing is a joint decision. Not just a film, I saying something as simple as an Instagram post. I still just bounce it off him because he has such a real perspective on things.”

Samantha says she trusts Raj Nidimoru’s judgement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also revealed just how much trust she places in her husband Raj Nidimoru. Speaking candidly, she shared that she listens to Raj’s opinion “99 per cent of the time” because she believes his judgement is often better than her own. For the actress, Raj is not only a life partner but also someone she turns to for honest feedback. She further shared, “Even though he is in this industry, which kind of alienates you and kind of puts you in a bubble, and he is so in touch with reality. So, I think that I think that I love to bounce off every decision that I make with him, and 99 percent of the time I listen to him.” Their relationship extends beyond marriage into a creative partnership where ideas, projects, and decisions are often discussed together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru relationship timeline

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru first met professionally while working on The Family Man 2. Their friendship gradually grew closer, with frequent public appearances, and social media posts sparking dating rumours. In 2025, reports of their engagement surfaced before they eventually made their relationship official. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2025, at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.