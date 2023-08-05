Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently reacted to claims over receiving financial aid from a Telugu superstar for her Myositis treatment.

Samantha Prabhu Responds to Rumors About Her Myositis Treatment: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her fiery and unabashed remarks when it comes to standing up for herself. The actress who remains dignified in most of her interviews does not hesitate to give it back to trolls and naysayers as and when needed. The Shakuntalam actress is known for not holding back any punches and is very upfront and straightforward with her views on her personal and professional life. Samantha has gone through several ups and downs in her life and is hailed by her fans for her resilience and patience.

SAMANTHA PRABHU SLAMS FAKE CLAIMS ABOUT RECEIVING FINANCIAL AID FROM TELUGU SUPERSTAR

The actress recently responded to rumours about her allegedly receiving financial aid from a Telugu superstar for her myositis treatment. Dismissing the claims of several entertainment portals, Samantha took to her Instagram stories and clarified the false news. She opined, “25 crore to treat myositis? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that.” She further added, “And I don’t think I was paid in marbles for the all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you.” Samantha also pointed out, “Myositis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment.” Samantha had opened up about her diagnosis in an emotional social media post in October 2022.

Samantha will next be seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer spy actioner series Citadel. It is the Indian spin-off of the Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer show releasing on April 28, 2023. She wasl;ast seen in thge epic-drama Shakuntalam, based on ancient playwright Kalidasa’s novel Shakuntala.

