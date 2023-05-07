Home

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says Her Upcoming Show ‘Citadel’ is Not a Remake of Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Actioner

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says Her Upcoming Show ‘Citadel’ is Not a Remake of Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Actioner

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently clarified to one of her fans that her upcoming show 'Citadel' is not a remake of Priyanka Chopra's spy series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says Her Upcoming Show 'Citadel' is Not a Remake of Priyanka Chopra's Spy Actioner

Samantha Prabhu Says ‘Citadel’ is Not a Remake of Priyanka Chopra’s Show: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently celebrated her birthday on the sets of Citadel. The upcoming show also stars Varun Dhawan in a pivotal role. The actor is collaborating with The Family Man and Farzi fame Raj & DK for the spy-action series. Samantha and the director duo have previously worked together in Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man Season 2. Recently she faced criticism from producer Chittibabu for the box office failure of Shaakuntalam. To, which the Citadel actor gave a savage reply as she penned cryptic Instagram posts. One of her fans recently asked if people would be interested in watching Citadel‘s Indian version after watching Priyanka Chopra’s show. To which she told that her espionage series is not a remake of Priyanka’s show.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU SAYS CITADEL IS NOT A REMAKE OF PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S SERIES

A netizen commented on her birthday post and wrote “@samantharuthprabhuoffl I have one question is Priyanka’s Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka dubbed in all Indian languages… so if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences then many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused… can you clarify if it’s same or different?? BTW (by the way) happy birthday dear… God bless you!!” Samantha replied and captioned her comment as “@theweavingideas it is not a REMAKE!!” A fan also commented, “Citadel main series has different spin-offs in different countries. And one of the spin-off casting has Samantha and Varun paired which is Indian spin-off. It has Spainish, Italian and Mexican spin-off too which run parallel to the main series with little or no merge with the main one. Hope this clarified your question!”

You may like to read

The actor will next be seen in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Telugu rom-com Kushi.

For more updates on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.