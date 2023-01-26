Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets Major Workout Goals as She Performs Rigorous Pull Ups: 'Strength is How You Think' - Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets Major Workout Goals: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a workout video as she set up some major Thursday motivation for her fans and followers. The actor who bounced back with her sci-fi thriller Yashoda (2022), amid her Myositis diagnosis had earlier opened up on dealing with the situation and being vulnerable at times. Samantha’s inspiring posts on keep going on despite the setbacks and challenges are always appreciated by netizens. Now her new video where she does rigorous pull ups at the gym is breaking the internet. The actor was hailed by celebs and fans, for her dedication and determination towards a healthy lifestyle.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU PENS INSPIRING POST

Samantha captioned her post as, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings Thank you for the inspiration @whoisgravity You’ve gotten me through some tough days Being on the strictest possible diet (The autoimmune diet.. yes there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat.. it’s how you think @junaid.shaikh88.” Actor Sophie Choudry commented, “.” Anupamaa famre Sushanshu Pandey wrote, “More power to you .” While fans dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis.

Samantha will next be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shakuntalam, releasing on February 17, 2023, worldwide. She is also a part of Russo Brothers’ spy series Citadel that will be streaming soon on Amazon Prime.

