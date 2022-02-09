Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most beloved stars in the industry. The actor who is quite active on social media, keeps her followers updated with her life. We also adore Samantha because she isn’t afraid to be funny or show her true self on Instagram. The pet mom of two gorgeous dogs, Hash and Saasha often share their pictures and videos. She just released a humorous video of them disrupting her workout, and we’re sure all pet owners can relate to the actor.Also Read - Fitness Tips: This Is How South Indian Sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu Maintains Her Toned Body, Her Fitness Secrets Revealed

Samantha can be seen doing a leg raise at the gym with her internet coach Junaid Shaikh in the video. Her fur babies, appear out of nowhere and interrupt her workout. They are shown sniffing and strolling all about her, seemingly unconcerned by what is going on. They are even spotted standing directly beneath her legs before going away. What's even more amusing is that the actor continues to exercise in the midst of all of this. Samantha added a facepalm emoji to the video's caption.

Take a look:

One of the fan pages posted the video and netizens couldn’t help but react to the video. One of the users wrote, “Dogs like railway can come… pass the gate…” While others drop heart and fire emojis. Samantha has a strong bond with her pets. She is frequently seen on Instagram sharing photos and videos of them with her followers.

Are you a pet parent like Samantha? Watch this space for more updates.