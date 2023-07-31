Home

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Soaks up The Sun And Sand in Sexy Backless Dress On Bali Trip- See Hot PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Soaks up The Sun And Sand in Sexy Backless Dress On Bali Trip- See Hot PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared unseen pics and videos from her recent trip. The actress slipped in hot backless dress, enjoying her time sightseeing in Bali.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Soaks up The Sun And Sand in Sexy Backless Dress On Bali Trip- See Hot PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally wrapped her Bali trip and share a number of unseen pics from the trip. On sunday, she shared a several memorable moments with her fans, revealing that she was enjoying good food, great view and even visiting a few tourist places.

Trending Now

While sharing some unseen moments on gram, Samantha wrote “Live a little they said,” along with a smiley”. She took to her social media account to share photos and videos from the visit, revisiting some of her favourite moments from the trip. In the first picture, she was seen standing by the seashore, looking stunning in a backless green dress while staring at the sea. There were also the pictures of her enjoying the view, yummy food and live music. She also shared a glimpse of several rock statutes lined up on display.

Her beach pictures and videos definitely reveal that she is a truly a beach baby. In case you haven’t seen her latest post, then scroll down now!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Unseen Pictures And Videos From Her Recent Bali Vacation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

For the unversed, Samantha is on a break from work to focus on her health as she is dealing with the autoimmune condition, myositis. She had recently completed all her work commitments including the shoot for Citadel’s Indian version with Varun Dhawan. She will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. Kushi revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. It will hit theatres in September this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES