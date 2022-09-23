Samantha Ruth Prabhu Preps For Citadel: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who impressed audiences with her moves in Oo Antava from the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, is currently busy prepping for her upcoming project, Citadel. A source close to the actress revealed that “Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series.” As a part of the preparations, the actress is also jamming with different experts of filmmaking and character building and action.Also Read - Shakuntalam Release Date Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Upcoming Movie to Release on THIS Date

In addition, Citadel, the Indian divergent of the umbrella series of the same name, will also star Varun Dhawan. Citadel is the second spy action drama for Samantha after her hit OTT show, The Family Man 2.

The actress also has projects like Shaakuntalam, Khushi and Yashoda in the pipeline.