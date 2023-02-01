Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unveils Her First Look in Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally unveiled her first look in Varun Dhawan’s spy-action-thriller Citadel. The actor who is all geared up for her magnum opus Shakuntalam based on ancient sage Kalidasa’s novel Shakuntala is getting into the espionage mode. While Samantha won accolades for her sci-fi thriller Yashoda (2022). Shakuntalam is also one of the most awaited Tollywood projects as the VFX in the trailer give Baahubali vibes. The actor plays the titular role in the Gunasekhar directorial. Samantha dropped the first poster of her character from the series. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers spy franchise to be streamed on Amazon Prime. The American version stars Priyanka Chopra in a pivotal role.

CHECK OUT SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU’S VIRAL POST:

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABU TEAMS UP WITH VARUN DHAWAN FOR CITADEL

In a joint post shared by Samantha and Amazon Prime, the caption read as, “the mission is on 🔥

we have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel 🎬@rajanddk @d2r_films @mensit @varundvn @therussobrothers @agbofilms @amazonstudios.” The action-thriller series is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK), who are also the executive producers. Raj and DK wrote on their social media handles, “Super excited to team up with this powerhouse once again! Welcome @samantharuthprabhuoffl to the world of Citadel! Now filming.”

CITADEL MAKERS SLAM RUMOURS ABOUT REPLACING SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU FROM THE SERIES

Earlier there were rumours about Samantha being replaced in Citadel due to her health condition. However, the reports were later refuted by the makers. There statement as rpeorted by ETimes read as, “Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January.”

For more updates on Citadel and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out this space at India.com.