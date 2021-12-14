Pushpa’s Item Song Oo Antava Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has produced an astounding performance in more ways than one in the trailer for the much-anticipated song ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna‘s ‘Pushpa: The Rise. The actor’s first ever item number proves that she can ace pretty much everything. Pushpa’s promotion has already begun in style as the movie is all set to release on December 17 in multiple languages. Samantha does a special and sensuous dance performance in a video for the item song ‘Oo Solriya’ in Tamil and ‘Oo Anthiya’ in Kannada.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pictures From Visit to Ameen Peer Dargah And Tirupati Temple go Viral

Musician Devi Sri Prasad created the film's upbeat song. His music is known for producing some of Telugu cinema's best item numbers. Andrea Jeremiah sang the Tamil version, while Indravathi Chauhan did the Telugu version, Mangli recorded the Kannada version, Ramya Nambeesan gave the Malayalam version, and Sunidhi Chauhan handled the Hindi version. The item number was created by Ganesh Acharya, a popular and well-known choreographer in Bollywood.

Take a look at Samantha’s hot and sexy moves:

The song has a dizzying effect thanks to Samantha’s attire and the blingy set. Makkhi female lead can be seen flaunting bold looks in a sexy glittery blouse and ghagra. The actor is crushing it by flaunting her luscious midriff, and admirers are going bonkers on social media.

The song is also gaining popularity for some wrong reasons that has created quite a stir in the industry. Men’s organisations in Andhra Pradesh have filed complaints against Samantha over the song’s inaccurate image of men.