Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Take A Year-Long Break From Acting? Here’s What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to appear in Citadel India alongside Varun Dhawan. She also has Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for the last schedule of Kushi. (Credits: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has managed to win hearts all across the country with her commendable performances. In a shocking piece of news, The Family Man 2 actor may take a year-long break from her acting career soon. Yes, you heard it right. Samantha who was now shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda will go on a break after the film’s final shooting schedule. The actress has wrapped up her shoot Citadel India alongside Varun Dhawan in Serbia. As per reports, Samantha has returned the advance payments she had taken from producers.

What Reports Claimed About Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has faced a tough time health-wise after she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. It was being reported that Samantha will focus on her health and would seek additional treatment for myositis during her break.

Reports of Samantha Ruth Prabhu Taking A Break False: Source

A source told Pinkvilla that Samantha will take a short gap of a few months only to focus on her health. “Starting with Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back to back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements,” the source revealed.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Her Myositis Diagnosis

Samantha shared the news about her myositis diagnosis in October last year. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture from the hospital along with her diagnosis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Projects

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will share the screen space with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana’s directorial Kushi. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda starrer is slated to hit theatres on September 1 this year.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel India is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video in later this year. The series is a spin-off of the Amazon Prime series Citadel and also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. The makers recently completed the shooting of the movie in Serbia.

