Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s California Vacation Photo Dump Deserves Your Attention

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in the USA to seek additional treatment for myositis. Despite her medical condition, the actress is infusing positivity and light-heartedness by making the most of her stay in the pool and walking through the woods.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Kushi releasing today. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu after a jam-packed first half is enjoying a well-earned respite from the lights-camera-action world. The actress, who left her mark in the South film industry as one of the most in-demand performers will next weave her magic on the silver screens in the romantic drama Khushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. While Samantha isn’t present for the movie’s premiere celebrations, this latest photo carousel proves that she is having a gala time in California, away from all the glitz and glam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares A Photo Dump From Her California vacation

The Family Man 2 actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in the USA to seek additional treatment for myositis, an autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with last year. However, despite her medical condition, the actress is infusing positivity and light-heartedness by making the most of her stay. With the most recent string of snapshots amid nature, the Shaakuntalam actress can be seen having the time of her life in California in the pool and walking through the woods. Not just that, she is keeping her admirers up to date by sharing picturesque peeks of her journey.

Samantha dropped the pictures from her vacation diaries to her official Instagram account along with a motivational caption. It read, “I am my own muse. I am the subject I know best. The subject I want to know better, Frida Kahlo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Here’s How Fans Reacted To Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Pictures

As soon as Samantha shared the pictures on her social media account, fans flocked to the comment section with a plethora of views. One user wrote, “It’s beautiful how you are looking into the Sunshine and meant the quote you wrote, dearest Samshine.” Another individual commented, “Keep shining.” “Self-introspective, self-control, being calm and content in every storm and then Sunshine- SAMSHINE. Love and only love,” an account remarked. A fan expressed, “Sam….. waiting for #kushi.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Projects

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s professional commitments, the popular South Indian superstar will next feature in the romantic drama Khushi. The film graces theatres worldwide today, September 1. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will showcase the impeccable chemistry between Samantha and her Mahanati co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Apart from Kushi, the Pushpa: The Rise actor has the Indian adaptation of the famous Amazon Prime adrenaline-fueled series Citadel on her plate. The much-awaited flick marks the maiden collaboration between Samantha and Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan.

