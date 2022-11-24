Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Health Update: Has She Been Hospitalised? Read Official Statement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Health Update: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been basking high on the success of her sci-fi thriller Yashoda. However, the actor has also been in the news for her myositis condition and putting a brave front by being vocal about it. It was earlier reported by multiple media portals that Samantha had been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after her health condition deteriorated. Her spokesperson slammed the reports as baseless and untrue in a statement given to India Today. The actor had also previously told during Yashoda promotions that her condition is not life-threatening.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU’S SPOKESPERSON RUBBISHES RUMOURS

Rubbishing all the rumours of the Yashoda actor being hospitalised, her spokesperson stated that she is currently resting at home. Samantha had also in one of her previous interviews pointed out how various media portals fabricated her social media post. She said that she is not dying anytime soon and will emerge as a fighter against Myositis as well. Samantha, in an emotional video told that she does feel vulnerable at times but she tries to stay strong.

She will next be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shakuntalam, based on Shakuntala by ancient poet and playwright Kalidasa. The film will be released in 3D in 2023.

