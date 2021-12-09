Pushpa Song Release: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set for her debut item song for Allu Arjun‘s forthcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ The song will release on December 10th, according to the creators of the movie. They also released a photo of Samantha from the shoot to go along with the announcement. The actor, who has signed an international film recently will appear in a ‘ghagra’ looked gorgeous despite the hazy effects.Also Read - India's Most Searched Personalities on Internet 2021: From PM Modi, Aryan Khan To Sidharth Shukla Know Who Topped List | Watch Video

The official Twitter handle of the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' shared the news about the upcoming item number. The caption read, "This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2's moves, 'Sizzling Song of The Year' on 10th DEC Collision symbolCollision symbol #PushpaTheRise #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 @alluarjun @iamRashmika

@aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @resulp @adityamusic @MythriOfficial (sic)."

Musician Devi Sri Prasad has composed a peppy number for Samantha. Also, Prasad’s music composition is known for giving the best item numbers in Telugu films.

Helmed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa’ is releasing in theaters on December 24. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also stars Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bhardwaj, and others in key roles.

‘Pushpa’ is a pan-India movie, which will release in multiple languages. It is a two-part story with red sandalwood smuggling as the theme.

(With inputs from the IANS)