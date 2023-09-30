Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Latest Holiday PHOTOS From Her Austria escapade scream ‘Peace’

In the latest picture dropped by Samantha Ruth Prabhu from her Austria vacay, the Yashoda actress can be seen enjoying a bike ride amid beautiful weather.

Samantha's holiday pictures. (Image Credits: Instagram)

As all Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans might be aware, the Kushi actress recently decided to take a sabbatical from work to focus on her health. The diva is making the most of her time off by checking off several holiday destinations from her bucket list. She recently flew to Austria to spend some quality time with herself. Despite taking a break from work, Sam remains very active on social media. Recently, the Yashoda star dropped a few beautiful sneak peeks from her time in Austria on her official Instagram handle.

A Sneak Peek Into Samantha’s Austria Vacay

Dropping clips and videos from her recent vacay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu captioned her Insta post, “Rise and shine wicked one.” In the first picture shared by the Shaakuntalam star, she can be seen cycling and soaking in the breathtaking landscape of Austria. In another picture, she can be seen enjoying the beautiful sunset while sitting by the beach.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



As expected, several citizens flooded the comment section with red heart emojis for the actress. One of the netizens commented, “YOU DON’T HAVE TO FIGURE IT ALL OUT AT ONCE… YOU ARE ALLOWED TO LEARN AND GROW AS YOU GO…You got this Sammy.”

Another one penned, “The power you have is to be the best version of yourself you can be, so you can create a better world. Keep shining my dear Sam…Love you as always.”

Prior to this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted some other glimpses from her visit to Salzburg, Austria on Instagram. It must be noted that one of the actress’ favourite movies, The Sound of Music was shot in Salzburg. The stunner also made a revelation through her post that the Hollywood movie was her escape flick as a child and the drama continues to transport her back to her childhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



What’s Next For Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next grace the big screen with the Amazon Prime Series, Citadel. The Indian adaptation of the Hollywood show of the same name will also see Varun Dhawan as the lead.

Directed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Citadel is expected to reach the audience by early 2024.

