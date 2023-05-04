Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer epic-drama Shaakuntalam's producer Dil Raju finally opened up on the film's box office failure.

Shaakuntalam Producer Breaks Silence: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s period drama Shaakuntalam had sky-high expectations in terms of its box office performance. The actor’s previous release, the sci-fi thriller Yashoda was a commercial hit. Samantha’s fans were all excited to witness her playing an epic character on the silver-screen. However, the film turned out to be a failure as it did not fare well in-spite of its grandeur, VFX and larger-than-life storytelling. Samnatha also received criticism from veteran Telugu producer Chittibabu who made sexist remarks and criticised her for doing Oo Antava in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. However, the Shaakuntalam actor responded with a sly jibe on the producer in her Instagram stories.

SHAAKUNTALAM PRODUCER SAYS THE FILM MISFIRED

In an interaction with Rajesh Manna on his YouTube channel, Shaakuntalam producer Rajesh Manna said “In over 50 films I’ve produced so far, there were only four or five films, which turned financially bad. Recently, Shaakuntalam came as a big jerk in my 25-year career in the film industry.” He further added “I accept if something doesn’t work out. I believed in the film and thought if the audiences love it, they would celebrate it. When it didn’t, my judgement went wrong and the film misfired.”

SHAAKUNTALAM NARRATES THE STORY FROM KALIDASA’S EPIC PLAY SHAKUNTALA

Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar is based on ancient sage Kalidasa’ play Shakuntala. Samnatha plays the titular role in the Tollywood historical romance. The story is derived in saint Ved Vyasa’s Mahabharata. It is about the relationship between Shakuntala and Dushyant, whose son Bharata led to the naming of our country by the same name. It is one of the most classic tales from our texts. The play is enacted even today in theatres and every artist brings his or her own version to it.

Shaakuntalam released in in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in 3D on April 14, 2023.

