Pushpa: The Rise's much-anticipated item song, which features actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has gone viral. The first appearance of Arya 2 actor in an item number has created a lot of hype. Samantha's fans have already termed her ravishing in the lyrical video for the song, which will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

The official Twitter handle of Pushpa announced the release of the song on their handle. "Queen @Samanthaprabhu2's SIZZLING SONG OF THE YEAR #OoAntavaOoOoAntava out Now A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Sung by #IndravathiChouhan Lyrics by @boselyricist #PushpaTheRise #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17," read the caption

Take a look:

Check the lyrical video now:

Samantha’s style, where she can be seen spicing it up with a shirt and ghagra, is causing a stir on the Internet. Allu Arjun’s fierce bearded look is also visible in the lyrical video. Andrea Jeremiah sings the Tamil version, Indravathi Chauhan sings the Telugu version, Mangli sings the Kannada version, and Ramya Nambeesan sings the Malayalam version. The Hindi singer’s name has not been revealed by the song’s creators.

Eega star will dance in a sizzling avatar in the item song composed by Devi Sri Prasad and choreographed by Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya. ‘Pushpa,’ directed by Sukumar, has Allu Arjun as the main character and Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Watch this space for more updates on Pushpa: The Rise!