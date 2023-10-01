Home

Entertainment

Who is Samarpan Lama, 20-Year-Old Winner of India’s Best Dancer

Who is Samarpan Lama, 20-Year-Old Winner of India’s Best Dancer

Here is all about Samarpan Lama, the 20-year-old from Pune, Maharashtra, who won India's Best Dancer 3 trophy.

Who is Samarpan Lama, 20-Year-Old Winner of India's Best Dancer

Who is Samarpan Lama: Samarpan Lama bagged the winner’s trophy at India’s Best Dancer Season 3 Grand Finale. The 20-year-old dancer from Pune, Maharashtra was declared winner by the judges. Among the top five finalists, Samarpan went ahead of Shivanshu Soni, Vipul Kandpal, Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai to win the Rs 15 Lakh prize money. His choreographer Bhawna Khanduja received a cheque of Rs 5 Lakh. Samarpan’s dancing skills were hailed by the judges Terence Lewis, Sonali Bendre, and Geeta Kapur. Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal also heaped praise on him as guests on India’s Best Dancer 3. A glimpse at his early life, family background, educational qualifications and dance career.

Trending Now

WATCH SAMARPAN LAMA’S DANCE AFTER WINNING INDIA’S BEST DANCER 3 TROPHY:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samarpan Lama (@iamsamarpan77)

You may like to read

Samarpan Lama Family Background

Samarpan was born on December 3, 2003, in Puna Maharashtra, India. His father has been working abroad ever since he was 3-years old. After winning the trophy at India’s Best Dancer, h expressed his wish to spend more time with him. In an interaction with ETimes, he said, “I have hardly got a chance to spend time with my father. He would come once in three-four years to meet us. After winning the show, I told him that he does not need to go abroad to earn money now. My parents are very proud of me.”

SAMARPRAN LAMA PRAISED BY VICKY KAUSHAL AT INDIA’S BEST DANCER 3:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samarpan Lama (@iamsamarpan77)

Samarpan Lama Educational Qualification

Samarpan has completed his graduation from a Mumbai based institution. He now wants to join a professional dance college where he wants to get trained. The India’s Best Dancer 3 winner in an interview with India Today stated that, “I want to explore newer dance forms. Terence sir has always reminded me of my roots and motivated me throughout the show. I will always remember it.” he further added, “I want to join a dance school to learn more about dance. One thing I know for sure is that I want to represent India at an international level.”

Samarpan Lama Net Worth

The details about his net worth except the Rs 15 Lakh prize money have not been disclosed so far.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES