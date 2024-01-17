Home

Samarth Jurel Shocking Answer After Paparazzi Says ‘Is Munawar Faruqui A Womaniser?’ Here’s What He Responded

Samarth Jurel who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 17 shared his views on Munawar Faruqui. Here's what he called him.

Bigg Boss 17: After facing an unexpected eviction from the Bigg Boss 17 house, Samarth Jurel has now finally stepped up and shared his views about the controversial show. While interacting with paparazzi. An anonymous person asked about his views on Munawar Faruqui. The Udaariyan actor expressed his thoughts and said something unusual that caught the attention of the users. Here’s what Samarth said.

‘Munawar Is a Womanizer’ Says Samarth Jurel

On Wednesday, a paparazzi asked Samarth, ‘Social media mein unko womaniser kaha gaya hai. Aap kaise dekhte hai unko? (He had been called a womaniser on social media, What are your thoughts?) (sic).”

To this, Samarth replied positively and said, “Ha toh woh hai. Galat nahin hai ismein kuch. Usko work karna chahiye khudpe. Jaisa bhi bura time chal raha hai uska, uspe work karna chahiye aur phir se khada hona chahiye as a strong personality. (He is who he is. There’s nothing wrong with that. He should work on himself. No matter how tough the times are for him, he should work on himself and rise again as a strong personality) (sic).”

Samarth Jurel Expresses His Views On Munawar Faruqui: Watch Video

Samarth Jurel Admits His Mistake and Overreacted

Samarth spoke out about the time he was slapped by Abhishek Kumar. Speaking to DNA, Samarth acknowledged that he was at fault but justified his actions by claiming that he provoked Abhishek in response to the derogatory remarks made about Isha Malviya.

Samarth admitted his mistake and said, “I know what I did was wrong, but there was a reason for doing it. Of course, Isha had an ex, so it was a different kind of hatred (sic).”

Jurel further added, “Secondly, she had said very nasty things about Isha and me. So, all of that was on my mind. People can’t forget things for years, how can I forget something from just 2-3 weeks ago (sic).”

After the incident, Abhishek was initially eliminated from the controversial reality show but was later reinstated when Salman Khan criticized Samarth and Isha for provoking him. Samarth expressed his disappointment with the host’s decision.

What are your thoughts on Samarth Jurel’s statement against Munawar Faruqui? Watch this space to get the latest update on Bigg Boss season 17!

