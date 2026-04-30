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Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia reunite on The Great Indian Kapil Show, and fans cant keep calm: RIP Netflix India...

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia reunite on The Great Indian Kapil Show, and fans can’t keep calm: ‘RIP Netflix India…’

A new episode of the The Great Indian Kapil Show has grabbed attention online as two well known digital personalities appear together creating a wave of excitement and reactions among viewers.

Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahabadia with Kapil Sharma (PC: X)

The internet is buzzing after two of the most talked-about digital personalities, Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, were seen together again on a popular comedy talk show. The reunion has quickly gone viral because of their past controversy and their unexpected return to the same screen. This time they are coming together for a special World Laughter Day episode of Kapil Sharma‘s The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will stream on Netflix. The promo itself has created huge curiosity as fans are eager to see their chemistry after a long gap.

What is so special about the upcoming episode?

The upcoming episode is centered around World Laughter Day and is scheduled to release on May 2 at 8 PM. In the promo, Samay Raina enters the stage excitedly without knowing who the guest will be. As he starts a countdown for the surprise reveal, Ranveer Allahbadia suddenly appears on stage and begins teasing him. The playful moment quickly turns into a comic exchange which leaves Samay slightly annoyed but the audience laughing. Netflix India has promoted the episode as a double dose of laughter, which has added to the hype.

See The Great Indian Kapil Show viral promo featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Netizens reaction to the reunion

Social media platforms were filled with humorous reactions after the promo dropped. Many users joked about legal trouble, while others called it an unexpected reunion. Some comments included “It was nice to see Kapil Sharma show & Netflix India, we will miss you.” One wrote, “RIP Netflix India and Kapil Sharma show.”

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Other one wrote, “I’m sure Kapil Sharma knows how to meditate just in case beerbiceps starts a ‘Would you rather’” One also wrote humorously, “Hamla sach me achanak se huwa.” Fans also wrote that the reunion was surprising yet entertaining and several memes started trending online within hours.

Also read: Samay Raina reveals loss of Rs 8 crore, multiple FIRs after India’s Got Latent controversy: ‘I was in state of psychosis’

What is the controversy between Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia?

The duo was previously involved in a major controversy during a YouTube show in early 2025. During an episode of India’s Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant an inappropriate question involving parents which went viral.

The clip triggered strong backlash leading to FIRs police complaints and removal of episodes from YouTube. Samay Raina also faced mental stress and legal pressure after the incident which made the situation more serious. The controversy is still remembered by fans which is why their reunion has gained even more attention.

Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia breaks silence on India’s Got Latent controversy, reveals about John Abraham’s support, ‘He told me…’

Why this episode is trending already?

The combination of past controversy popular personalities and a comedy platform has made this episode highly discussed online. Viewers are curious to see how both guests interact after everything that happened earlier.

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