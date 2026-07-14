India’s Got Latent row: Samay Raina faces Supreme Court heat for misleading claims, fined Rs…

Comedian Samay Raina has faced legal scrutiny after the Supreme Court raised concerns over statements made during proceedings. The court observed that incorrect claims were presented and issued directions following the matter.

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Samay Raina in legal trouble (PC: Twitter)

Comedian Samay Raina has once again come under legal scrutiny after the Supreme Court expressed strong displeasure over his conduct in the India’s Got Latent controversy. The court questioned his response and observed that he had failed to follow assurances given earlier during the proceedings. The matter, which has been under discussion for months, relates to remarks made during the comedy show that were criticised for targeting people with disabilities. The latest hearing brought fresh directions for Raina and other comedians involved in the case.

Why did the Supreme Court impose a Rs 3 lakh fine on Samay Raina?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on Samay Raina and fellow comedians Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Tanwar after observing that they had made misleading statements and failed to honour commitments given before the bench. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice JV Mohana said that Raina had “taken the court for a ride” by not acting according to the assurances placed on record.

The court directed the five comedians to deposit the fine amount within two weeks. The bench also warned that the penalty could be increased if the directions were not followed. Chief Justice Surya Kant remarked, “One more zero can be added,” indicating that the fine could rise from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for each individual.

What did the Supreme Court say about Samay Raina’s response?

During the hearing, the court expressed disappointment over Raina’s response and questioned why the matter had not been addressed properly despite earlier directions. Chief Justice Surya Kant reportedly remarked, “Throw it away,” while reacting to the response submitted before the court.

The observations came during the hearing of petitions filed by content creators Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani along with the Cure SMA Foundation in connection with the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent.

Why did the court question Samay Raina’s actions?

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing as amicus curiae for the Cure SMA Foundation, told the court that Raina had not contacted the foundation or people affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), despite earlier assurances.

“Samay Raina is doing shows, but has not contacted the SMA Foundation or persons suffering from SMA as per the court’s order. I don’t know what kind of youth icon he is. I shudder to think,” Singh said during the hearing. Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the comedians to take steps towards creating awareness and support for children suffering from SMA.

What directions did the Supreme Court give to the comedians?

Apart from imposing the financial penalty, the Supreme Court instructed Samay Raina and the other comedians to issue a public apology and submit compliance affidavits confirming that the court’s directions had been followed. The bench also asked them to organise two special comedy shows every month, with the proceeds being used to support the treatment of children suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

What is the India’s Got Latent controversy?

The case relates to episodes of India’s Got Latent that were streamed on YouTube in 2025. The show faced criticism after certain remarks were made about people with disabilities, including comments involving individuals suffering from SMA, an infant affected by the condition and visually impaired people. Following the backlash, the Supreme Court issued notices to the comedians and directed them to publish public apologies on their social media platforms.