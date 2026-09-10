Samay Raina finally reacts to dating rumours with Sharon Verma: ‘Just internet doing its thing’

Samay Raina has finally responded to the dating rumours linking him with comedian Sharon Verma. Here’s what the comedian said about the growing speculation surrounding their equation.

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Samay Raina reacts to Sharon Verma dating rumours (PC: Instagram)

Samay Raina has found himself at the centre of dating rumours once again, this time involving comedian Sharon Verma. The speculation picked up after Sharon’s appearances on India’s Got Latent 2, where viewers noticed her playful exchanges with Samay. As fans began reading between the lines, social media was soon filled with theories about whether there was more to their equation. However, Samay has now addressed the chatter himself. During an Instagram Q&A, a fan directly asked him if he was dating Sharon. Instead of leaving the question unanswered, the comedian decided to give a clear response and put the speculation to rest.

Is Samay Raina dating Sharon Verma?

Samay Raina recently invited his followers to send him “genuine questions only” on Instagram. One fan took the opportunity to ask him directly, “Are you dating Sharon?”

Sharing the question on his Instagram Story, Samay replied, “No brother, just internet doing its thing.” His response makes it clear that he does not consider the online speculation about him and Sharon to be a reflection of their real-life relationship.

Why were Samay Raina and Sharon Verma linked?

The dating rumours started after Sharon Verma appeared on India’s Got Latent 2. Their on-screen banter and playful exchanges caught the attention of viewers, with some fans interpreting their chemistry as romantic. Sharon had previously appeared on the show as a contestant and later returned as a guest panellist in the second season.

Samay Raina and Sharon Verma’s teasing, flirty and roast-filled exchanges have caught viewers’ attention. One exchange involving dating apps became a talking point among viewers, further fuelling the speculation. However, such moments have not confirmed any real-life relationship between the two.

Who is Sharon Verma?

Sharon Verma is a Mumbai-based stand-up comedian, writer and internet personality who rose to fame after appearing on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. She first appeared as a contestant in Season 1, where her self-deprecating “weak independent woman” routine went viral and helped her build audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Verma (@sharonverma)

She later returned to India’s Got Latent 2, this time as a Panellist, where her sharp banter with Samay Raina once again caught viewers’ attention. Their frequent on-screen interactions and playful chemistry have since fuelled dating rumours on social media. While fans continue to speculate about their equation, Sharon has primarily made a name for herself in the entertainment business.

Sharon has also addressed questions about her relationship status. During a social media Q&A, when a follower asked if she was dating anyone, she responded, “Nope!!! the only dates I have are my tour dates.”

So, for now, both comedians have made their positions clear.