Samay Raina jokes about his past with Maharashtra Cyber Cell while being felicitated by CM Fadnavis: ‘Mera aur Maharashtra cell ka rishta bahut…’ – Watch video

Samay Raina brought his trademark humour to a formal Maharashtra Cyber event, joking about his past interactions with the agency while being felicitated by CM Devendra Fadnavis.

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Samay Raina gets felicitated by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (PC: Instagram)

Samay Raina once again found a way to turn an otherwise formal moment into a laugh-out-loud one. Recently, the comedian was felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event organised to spread awareness about cybercrime. But instead of keeping his speech strictly formal, Samay brought up his rather familiar history with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and had the audience laughing. The moment was especially amusing because his association with the agency goes back to the controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent. This time, however, he was standing on stage for a very different reason.

Samay Raina jokes about his long association with Maharashtra Cyber

Samay Raina was among the celebrities felicitated for contributing to Maharashtra Cyber’s awareness campaign. The initiative included the launch of the short film Digital Arrest and the 1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem, aimed at educating people about online fraud and cybercrime.

While accepting the honour, Samay thanked Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and immediately joked about his past connection with the Cyber Cell. He said his association with Maharashtra Cyber had been going on “for a very long time”. He said, “Thank you so much for the felicitations. Mera aur Maharashtra cell ka rishta bhut time se chalta aarha hai.” (My relationship with the Maharashtra Cell goes back a long way).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

He then brought up the cybercrime helpline number 1930, joking that he had saved the number because he often received calls from there. Samay also praised the Cyber Cell for being active, saying that whether someone was in India or abroad, the agency could still find them. Samay said, “1930 is really a great number. I have actually saved it because I often get calls from there. Today, for the first time, Cyber Cell officer has woken a comedian in the morning to felicitate someone.” He further said, “The Maha Cyber Cell is very active. I can tell you this for sure—whether you are there or whether you are in India, they will catch you.”

Samay Raina’s joke had an India’s Got Latent connection

For those who followed the India’s Got Latent controversy, Samay Raina’s comments carried an obvious layer of irony. The comedian had previously faced legal action and interactions with Maharashtra Cyber over the YouTube show following the controversy surrounding an episode.

The situation was hard to believe as the same comedian who had previously been questioned by the agency was now being honoured alongside several well-known actors and singers for helping spread cybercrime awareness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Samay Raina joins celebrities for cybercrime awareness

Samay Raina was not the only entertainment personality involved in the initiative. Pankaj Tripathi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sharad Kelkar, Sonali Bendre, Javed Jaffrey, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Mangesh Desai also contributed to the Digital Arrest short film and the 1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem.

At the event, Devendra Fadnavis urged people not to fall for scams involving fake police officers, CBI officials or judges. He also stressed the importance of contacting 1930 immediately after a cyber fraud, calling the period immediately after the incident a crucial golden hour for recovering or freezing the money.