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Samay Raina reveals loss of Rs 8 crore, multiple FIRs after Indias Got Latent controversy: I was in state of psychosis

Samay Raina reveals loss of Rs 8 crore, multiple FIRs after India’s Got Latent controversy: ‘I was in state of psychosis’

After the India’s Got Lalent controversy, Samay Raina’s life took a difficult turn. He revealed that he suffered a loss of approximately Rs 8 crore and had to endure intense public scrutiny and legal troubles as a result of the incident.

A still from the Samay Raina show

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina vented his anger in his new stand-up special, Still Alive. In it, he opened up about one of the most difficult times in his life. The special comes more than a year after the controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent. Samay revealed that he lost approximately Rs 8 crore and faced intense scrutiny and legal troubles due to the incident.

FIR was lodged against Samay Raina and others

Samay reported that the controversy began when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate joke in a recorded episode of the show. The clip faced widespread backlash online, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against the YouTuber and other creators in several states. The stand-up comedian revealed that he was in a state of “psychosis.”

He confessed, “When I saw that the Assam CM has filed an FIR, my heart sank like anything. I got so scared I couldn’t believe the CM, politicians, and media are against me. Half of my fans turned on me, were making memes. I swear to God I felt like it was a dream, it wasn’t real. I’m touching things around me to see if they’re real. It’s the worst state to be. It’s called psychosis. Some people are unable to get out of this state. I got so scared”.

Samay Raina lost Rs 8 crore

Samay was in the US for his tour when the controversy erupted, with news channels discussing it extensively during prime-time debates. He revealed, “My team calculated the worst-case scenario—if I had to return to India, how much loss I would incur. It came to Rs 8 crore. I swear to God, that was my entire life savings at the time. I had planned to build a house, but it all seemed like it would fall apart.”

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Samay Raina’s life before controversy

Recalling his life before the controversy, Samay Raina said that everything had been going great for him, but later everything went bad. Samay said, “Sometimes I wonder if I should have edited that video. Until January 2025, my life was going great. Every YouTube video of mine had 50-60 million views. I was featured on every Reel, every podcast. I was in everyone’s thumbnails.”

The YouTuber further said, “Every celebrity wanted to meet me. All the other comedians were jealous of me. They were struggling to create content like mine. It was so much fun. I considered myself a king.”

At the time, he had also announced his biggest stand-up tour in the US, selling over 50,000 tickets. However, the controversy soon overshadowed that moment. He reportedly even suffered an anxiety attack backstage before one of his performances, but despite all this, he still decided to take the stage.

Samay also revealed that the situation could have been devastating. If he had been summoned for legal action during the tour, he might have been forced to cancel the show. He also received numerous abusive messages and threats.

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