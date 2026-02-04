Samay Raina roasts Archana Puran Singh’s son Aaryamann over ‘Aary Vlogs’; Actress says, ‘now the vlog has arrived’

A fun video featuring comedian Samay Raina and Archana Puran Singh’s son Aaryamann Sethi is doing the rounds on social media — and it is making people laugh out loud.

On Wednesday, Aaryamann shared a clip on Instagram where he requests Samay to give a shoutout to his YouTube channel, Aary Vlogs. What follows is not a promotional plug but a full-blown comic roast by Samay that left viewers entertained.

‘Why do you even need this?’

In the video, Aaryamann politely asks, “Samay bhai, please give a shoutout to Aary Vlog na.” Instead of obliging, Samay turns the moment into a joke.

“You are Archana Puran Singh’s son. Why the f**k do you need all this Instagram, YouTube? You have good money, you have dinner in your house, you have a house in Madh Island,” Samay says in his signature roast style.

He continues the banter, adding, “Kya backchodi kar rahe ho bhai? Why do you need this? Just take your mom’s YouTube channel.” He then jokingly tells viewers, “Guys, just unfollow this channel. It’s a f**k all channel with 200k subscribers.”

The tone of the video makes it clear that the exchange is staged in good humour. There is no awkwardness between the two, only playful leg-pulling designed to entertain followers.

And if there was any doubt, Archana Puran Singh herself joined the fun in the comments section.

She wrote, “LOL Why is he so incredibly funny even when he roasts/disses you And why do I feel that Aary Vlogs has totally arrived because it is being roasted by @maisamayhoon (sic).”

Aaryamann also reacted sportingly, commenting, “HAHAHAHA the privilege of being roasted by him (sic).”

Watch the video here

Interestingly, this is not the first time Samay and Archana have teamed up for light-hearted content. The two had recently appeared together in a brand collaboration video on Instagram that was also widely shared for its humour.

This latest clip, however, has caught attention because of the effortless comic timing and the unexpected twist to what was supposed to be a simple shoutout.

What started as a request for promotion has now turned into viral publicity, proving that sometimes, a roast works better than a recommendation.