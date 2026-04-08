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Samay Raina to bring back India’s Got Latent Season 2? Comedian drops major hint, says show ended ‘at its peak’
Samay finally addressed India’s Got Latent controversy in detail through his latest show, Samay Raina: STILL ALIVE, which went live on April 7.
From viral laughs to viral controversy
At its peak, India’s Got Latent wasn’t just a show; it was a cultural moment. Every episode felt unpredictable. The humour was raw, unfiltered, and sometimes borderline chaotic, which is exactly why people loved it. But that same unpredictability led to a moment that changed everything.
A controversial episode crossed a line for many viewers, leading to criticism, legal issues, and a wave of FIRs. Within days, the show was taken down, and Samay found himself at the centre of a conversation bigger than content. He later removed all episodes and publicly apologised, a move that showed accountability, but also marked the end of that phase.
Now that the show is coming back, the vibe is mixed, and that’s what makes it interesting. On one side, fans are genuinely excited. The kind of response online proves one thing: people didn’t forget the show. On the other side, there’s curiosity… and caution. Will the humour stay the same? Will Samay tone things down? Or will he take a completely new approach?
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