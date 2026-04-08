Samay Raina to bring back India’s Got Latent Season 2? Comedian drops major hint, says show ended ‘at its peak’

If there’s one creator who knows how to keep the internet talking, it’s definitely Samay Raina. And right now, he’s back in the spotlight, not just with a new video, but with a comeback that genuinely makes you stop scrolling. After months of silence, speculation, and endless memes, Samay finally addressed India’s Got Latent controversy in detail through his latest show, Samay Raina: STILL ALIVE, which went live on April 7. Honestly, this isn’t just a comeback; it’s a moment.

In the 1-hour 21-minute special, he opens up about everything: his mental health after the controversy, the tough phase he went through, and even his US tour, where he was about to lose his lifetime savings of Rs 8 crore. He also spoke about his family, sharing how his father stood like a rock during the worst moments, while his mother remained his constant source of warmth and support. It’s raw, personal, and surprisingly honest. But that’s not all. In the same video, Samay also answered the one question everyone has been asking: Will India’s Got Latent return?

And the answer is… almost a yes?