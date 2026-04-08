  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Samay Raina to bring back Indias Got Latent Season 2? Comedian drops major hint, says show ended at its peak

Samay Raina to bring back India’s Got Latent Season 2? Comedian drops major hint, says show ended ‘at its peak’

Samay finally addressed India’s Got Latent controversy in detail through his latest show, Samay Raina: STILL ALIVE, which went live on April 7.

Published date india.com Updated: April 8, 2026 2:50 PM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
Samay Raina to bring back India’s Got Latent Season 2? Comedian drops major hint, says show ended 'at its peak'

If there’s one creator who knows how to keep the internet talking, it’s definitely Samay Raina. And right now, he’s back in the spotlight, not just with a new video, but with a comeback that genuinely makes you stop scrolling. After months of silence, speculation, and endless memes, Samay finally addressed India’s Got Latent controversy in detail through his latest show, Samay Raina: STILL ALIVE, which went live on April 7. Honestly, this isn’t just a comeback; it’s a moment.

In the 1-hour 21-minute special, he opens up about everything: his mental health after the controversy, the tough phase he went through, and even his US tour, where he was about to lose his lifetime savings of Rs 8 crore. He also spoke about his family, sharing how his father stood like a rock during the worst moments, while his mother remained his constant source of warmth and support. It’s raw, personal, and surprisingly honest. But that’s not all. In the same video, Samay also answered the one question everyone has been asking: Will India’s Got Latent return?

And the answer is… almost a yes?

Will India’s Got Latent return?

Talking about the show, Samay mentioned in his closing of the video and said, “People keep asking me, ‘Will this show come back again?’ I’ve thought a lot about it, I swear to God. I don’t think this show could have ended at a higher point. Let me rephrase that; I really don’t think my show’s season 1 could have ended at a higher point.”

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

So technically, yes, Samay Raina officially confirmed that India’s Got Latent will be back with its season 2. Yes, the same show that had everyone laughing… and later arguing… is making its way back. And honestly, this isn’t just a comeback; it’s a moment.

From viral laughs to viral controversy

At its peak, India’s Got Latent wasn’t just a show; it was a cultural moment. Every episode felt unpredictable. The humour was raw, unfiltered, and sometimes borderline chaotic, which is exactly why people loved it. But that same unpredictability led to a moment that changed everything.

A controversial episode crossed a line for many viewers, leading to criticism, legal issues, and a wave of FIRs. Within days, the show was taken down, and Samay found himself at the centre of a conversation bigger than content. He later removed all episodes and publicly apologised, a move that showed accountability, but also marked the end of that phase.

Now that the show is coming back, the vibe is mixed, and that’s what makes it interesting. On one side, fans are genuinely excited. The kind of response online proves one thing: people didn’t forget the show. On the other side, there’s curiosity… and caution. Will the humour stay the same? Will Samay tone things down? Or will he take a completely new approach?

About the Author

Shiwani

Shiwani

Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, covering entertainment and lifestyle. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop cultur ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.