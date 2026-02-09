Home

Entertainment

Samay Rainas mother trolls Sunil Pal during video call with Archana Puran Singh: Vomit hogaya... - Watch video

Samay Raina’s mother trolls Sunil Pal during video call with Archana Puran Singh: ‘Vomit hogaya…’ – Watch video

A casual house vlog turned into a comedy moment when Samay Raina’s mother made a sharp, unexpected joke about Sunil Pal.

What started as a simple house tour vlog quickly turned into an unforgettable comedy moment, and this time, the punchline did not come from Samay Raina, but from his mother.

Archana Puran Singh recently visited Samay’s home with her sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, to shoot a light-hearted vlog. While Samay was showing them around his house and chatting casually, he decided to video call his mother to include her in the fun. Little did anyone know that this call would steal the entire show.

A video call that turned into a comedy set

As soon as Samay’s mother appeared on the screen and saw Archana, she warmly said, “Aapko roz dekhte hai hum.” Archana smiled and replied, “Thank you. Samay keh raha tha aapki tabiyat thik nahi hai.”

What came next had everyone bursting into laughter.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Samay’s mother responded, “Haan thoda bimar ho, vomit hogaya.” Confused, Samay immediately asked, “Kya dekh liye aapne aisa?”

Without missing a beat, she said, “Kuch nahi dekha, Sunil Pal ki shakal dekhi.”

For a moment, there was stunned silence, and then loud laughter filled the room. Archana could not stop laughing and told Samay, “Now I know where the humour comes from. Kya killer joke mara hai aapne!”

Why Samay’s mother said this

Later, Samay explained the context behind his mother’s comment. “Sunil Pal ne bahot ulta sidha bola tha,” he said, referring to the controversy that had taken place last year.

Watch the video here:

The Samay Raina-Sunil Pal controversy

After the India’s Got Talent row, Sunil Pal had strongly criticised Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia in an interview with Zoom. He had said, “I think that the time has come to take action against these so-called comedians who are actually not comedians, but rather a blot on our society. They are terrorists who use foul language and obscene content. They claim to be content creators, but they have no content and are not creators. I believe they should be punished with at least 10 years in prison for spreading such filth.”

Though things were later sorted between Samay and Sunil, and the two even appeared together for an advertisement, it seems Samay’s mother has not forgotten the remarks.

And thanks to one spontaneous video call, fans got to see where Samay’s sharp comic timing truly comes from, straight from home.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.