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Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi announce pregnancy after 10 years of marriage via surrogacy

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi announce pregnancy after 10 years of marriage via surrogacy

Sambhavna Seth is expecting a baby through surrogacy after 10 years of marriage. In 2024, the couple suffered a miscarriage, which left her deeply distressed and emotional.

Sambhavna Seth And Avinash Dwivedi (PC: Instagram)

Sambhavna Seth, actress and former Bigg Boss 2 contestant, is set to become a mother after 10 years of marriage. She shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram and revealed that she and her husband, Avinash Dwivedi are expecting their baby through surrogacy. Sambhavna posted pictures with Avinash to announce the news. In one photo, the couple is seen holding a newspaper that reads, “Sam Avi’s Baby. Breaking News. Coming Soon. We’re Pregnant.” Another picture featured baby shoes, while a third photo showed their dog alongside the baby’s sonogram.

Fans have been showering the couple with congratulatory messages on social media. In 2024, Sambhavna had also opened up about suffering a miscarriage and the emotional pain she went through. Along with the post, Sambhavna Seth wrote, “We are pregnant. Our sweetest story is now in production, through love, hope, and surrogacy. The countdown has begun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)

From celebrities to fans, many people congratulated Sambhavna and Avinash on the post. Gauahar Khan commented, “This is the happiest news. May God keep you safe and happy at every step of this journey.” Bharti Singh also congratulated Sambhavna. Celebrities including Rashami Desai, Sunita Ahuja, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Gajraj Rao also wished her well in the comments section.

Sambhavna Seth’s pregnancy journey has not been easy. In 2024, after conceiving through IVF, she unfortunately suffered a miscarriage three months later. At that time, Sambhavna shared the heartbreaking news with her fans through a vlog on her YouTube channel. In the video, she appeared extremely emotional and was seen crying as she spoke about her loss. She revealed that she was completely ready to announce her pregnancy with a proper photoshoot, but sadly, the miscarriage happened before she could do so. Now, happiness has finally knocked on Sambhavna’s door.

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi got married in 2016.

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