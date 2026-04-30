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Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi announce pregnancy after 10 years of marriage via surrogacy
Sambhavna Seth is expecting a baby through surrogacy after 10 years of marriage. In 2024, the couple suffered a miscarriage, which left her deeply distressed and emotional.
Sambhavna Seth, actress and former Bigg Boss 2 contestant, is set to become a mother after 10 years of marriage. She shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram and revealed that she and her husband, Avinash Dwivedi are expecting their baby through surrogacy. Sambhavna posted pictures with Avinash to announce the news. In one photo, the couple is seen holding a newspaper that reads, “Sam Avi’s Baby. Breaking News. Coming Soon. We’re Pregnant.” Another picture featured baby shoes, while a third photo showed their dog alongside the baby’s sonogram.
Fans have been showering the couple with congratulatory messages on social media. In 2024, Sambhavna had also opened up about suffering a miscarriage and the emotional pain she went through. Along with the post, Sambhavna Seth wrote, “We are pregnant. Our sweetest story is now in production, through love, hope, and surrogacy. The countdown has begun.”
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