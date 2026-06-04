Sambhavna Seth – Avinash Dwivedi welcome twins via Surrogacy, break down in tears after meeting babies

After years of hope, prayers, and perseverance, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi have finally embraced parenthood, making it one of the most emotional and joyful moments of their lives.

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Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi (PC-Instagram)

Television actress and YouTuber Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi, who have always talked about their emotional journey to parenthood, have welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. The couple, who had announced their surrogacy journey in April this year, shared the happy news with fans on social media. Sambhavna and Avinash also uploaded an emotional vlog on their YouTube channel, documenting the arrival of their babies. The video captured several heartfelt moments from the delivery room, including the couple’s first meeting with their newborns. One of the most touching moments in the vlog showed Sambhavna breaking down in tears after cutting the umbilical cords of both babies. Overwhelmed with emotion, she thanked God and her doctors for supporting her through the challenging journey. Sambhavna also shared a deeply personal sentiment, saying that she feels her late parents have returned to her life in the form of her children.

The vlog further offered a brief glimpse of the newborns before they were taken to the Newborn Stabilisation Unit (NSU) for medical care and observation. Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s new chapter as parents.

Read more: Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi announce pregnancy after 10 years of marriage via surrogacy

Avinash and Sambhavna shared a series of wholesome pictures on the social media while expressing their excitement. The caption read, “Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude. HAR HAR MAHADEV.”

Take a look at the happy pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)

Soon after they shared the post on social media, fans and close friends from the industry showered them with love in the comment section.Their friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes for the couple and their newborns. Gauahar Khan wrote, “Awwwwwwww god bless u both ❤️❤️ and the babies always !!! Extremely happy n may Allah keep them in safety and happiness! Ameen”. Urfi Javed wrote, “Many many congratulations “.

Sambhavna’s IVF journey was a highly publicised, deeply emotional, and challenging 10-year struggle. After undergoing 7 grueling IVF cycles, suffering multiple miscarriages, and facing the intense physical and mental toll of hormonal treatments, she and her husband Avinash decided for Surrogacy.