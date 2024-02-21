Home

Sambhavna Seth’s Mother Dies After Battling Long-Term Health Issues, Husband Avinash Shares Post

Bigg Boss 2 fame Sambhavna Seth tragically passed away on February 20,2024 during the evening. The demise of her mother was informed by Sambhavna husband Avinash Dwivedi. Read along.

Mumbai: Sambhavna Seth’s mother recently passed away, after the tragic demise of Suhani Bhatnagar and Rituraj Singh. Bigg Boss 2 fame Sambhavna Seth’s mother tragically passed away on Tuesday evening. It is to be noted that Sambhavna’s mother hasn’t been keeping well for a long time. It was Avinash Dwivedi, husband of Sambhavna shared the tragic news of the actress. Read along.

Sambhavna Seth’s Mother Passes Away, Avinash Dwivedi Informs Media

Avinash took to Instagram to share the news of Sambhavna Seth’s mother’s passing. The actor informed followers that Sambhavna Seth’s mother passed away on Tuesday evening and asked for their prayers and support during this difficult time.

Avinash in his Instagram post wrote, “With profound sadness and a heavy heart I am sharing the heartbreaking news of Sambhavna’s mother passing. Last night at 7:30, she peacefully left us, surrounded by the love of family. Her departure has left a void that words cannot express. Keep her in your prayers- Avinash (sic).”

After the news spread on the internet, numerous industry celebrities expressed their support for the actress and extended their condolences. An Instagram user expressed, “Sending you strength, Sambhavna. May God bring peace to the departed soul! I am deeply sorry for your loss (sic).”

Netizens On Social Media React To Sambhavna Mother’s Death

Fans on social media mourned after getting to know about Sambhavna Mother’s Death. An Instagram user commented, “u r a brave woman sam (heart emoji) god bless you and your family (sic).” The second user commented, “Life is not easy.. I can feel you here and trust me whenever you visit aunty in Delhi.. I always hv tears and prayers in my eyes and heart for her.. I hv seen this journey where my mumma lost all her memory and is doing great now by god’s grace now.. miracles do happen.. keep your faith up aur bas sab karte raho aunty k liye jo kar sakte ho.. (sic).”

Sambhavna Mother’s Deteriorating Health

Sambhavna Seth’s mother had been facing health challenges for a long time. She was admitted to the hospital last year, and the actress shared some photos with her, expressing her desire to see her mother in good health. Seth’s post received well wishes from several celebrities and fans who kept her mother in their prayers.

Take a look at Sambhavna Seth’s Instagram Post:

May Sambhavna Seth’s mother’s soul rest in peace!

