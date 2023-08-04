Sameer Wankhede Extortion Case: Former NCB Officer Opens up on Threats From Underworld

Home

Sameer Wankhede Extortion Case: Former NCB Officer recently opened up on receiving threats from underworld.

Sameer Wankhede Extortion Case: Former zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede is all set to get candid in the Khupte Tithe Gupte show. Wankhede recently appeared on the chat show and spoke about the recent controversy related to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest. He had recently filed a police complaint against RTI activist Ketan Tirodkar. In his complaint he stated that the allegations levied by Tirodkar against him are baseless and false. Wankhede also told that the video uploaded by the activist from the Cordelia cruise case is defamatory. He recently, opened up on receiving threats from underworld and how it has affected him.

SAMEER WANKHEDE REACTS TO UNDERWORLD THREATS

In the trailer of the interview Avadhoot Gutpe asked Wankhede about receiving threats from underworld and Dawood Ibrahim. The former NCB officer said, “These are very small criminals for us. I don’t want to make them famous and give them importance by taking their names. I don’t get scared by such threats from the underworld. I challenge them; they should not give me threats by sitting in a foreign country; if they have guts, they should come in front of me and talk to me.” For the unversed, is accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise ‘drug bust’ case. The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

ARYAN KHAN DRUGS CASE ORIGIN

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship here. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him. The CBI alleged that the NCB’s Mumbai zone received information in October 2021 regarding the consumption and possession of narcotic substances by various individuals on the cruise ship, and some NCB officers conspired to get bribes from the accused in return for letting them off.

