Sameer Wankhede Pens Cryptic Post as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Dialogue Goes Viral: ‘Every Bridge I Burnt’

Sameer Wankhede recently penned a cryptic post after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan dialogue broke the internet.

Sameer Wankhede Pens Cryptic Post After Jawan Trailer Release: Sameer Wankhede recently penned a cryptic post amid Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer breaking the internet. Apart from high-octane-action, larger than life VFX, Shah Rukh’s swagger and charisma, the film is being hailed for Lady Thalaivi Nayanthara and the antagonist played by Vijay Sethupathi. As SRK’s lucky mascot, Deepika Padukone has also done a special cameo in the movie. However, it is the viral one-liner from the Atlee directorial which seems to not have gone down well with Wankhede. The former NCB officer wrote a tweet after the line “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Talk to the dad before going after his son)” went viral.

SAMEER WANKHEDE’S TWEET BREAKS THE INTERNET AFTER JAWAN TRAILER RELEASE:

I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell

from you.

-Nicole Lyons

A quote that always inspires me !@ABPNews @news24tvchannel @RoflGandhi_ — Sameer Wankhede (@swankhede_IRS) August 31, 2023

SAMEER WANKHEDE POSTS CRYPTIC TWEET AFTER SHAH RUKH KHAN’S JAWAN DIALOGUE GOES VIRAL

After netizens started drawing parallels to the Aryan Khan case, Wankhede took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you. -Nicole Lyons A quote that always inspires me!” For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship here. Wankhede was NCB chief at that time. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him. Later, the CBI alleged that the NCB’s Mumbai zone received information in October 2021 regarding the consumption and possession of narcotic substances by various individuals on the cruise ship, and some NCB officers conspired to get bribes from the accused in return for letting them off.

The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

