Home

Entertainment

Sameer Wankhede Says ‘Shah Rukh Khan Paid Bribe of Rs 25 Crore And Must be Named in Aryan Khan Case,’ Court Allows Plea Amendment

Sameer Wankhede Says ‘Shah Rukh Khan Paid Bribe of Rs 25 Crore And Must be Named in Aryan Khan Case,’ Court Allows Plea Amendment

Sameer Wankhede tells the high court in extortion case that Shah Rukh Khan paid him bribe of Rs 25 crore to not frame his son Aryan Khan and therefore, he must be named accused in the case. Court grants him permission to amend the plea.

Shah Rukh Khan/ Sameer Wankhede (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted Sameer Wankhede permission to amend his plea for one last time. In the latest development in the extortion and bribery case involving the former Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the court agreed to the officer’s plea of amending his petition and adding the name of the one ‘giving the bribe’ in the case.

Trending Now

Earlier, the CBI had argued in the case that Wankhede and the other four accused demanded a bribe of Rs 25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested from the cruise. Wankhede sought interim protection from the court against any coercive action and was also granted the same. Now, on Wednesday, his lawyers Aabad Ponda, Rizwan Merchant, and Sneha Sanap told the court that they needed to amend their petition to include additional grounds pertaining to sections under which the person offering the bribe to a public servant shall also be persecuted.

You may like to read

The bench of Justices AS Gadkari and SG Dige asked Wankhede to amend the plea to include the points that they said are missing from the petition, but on one condition that no further amendments will be entertained by the court in the case. This means that Wankhede can name Shah Rukh Khan in his petition to assist his claims that he offered a bribe of Rs 25 crore to a public servant to induce him and gain an undue advantage in the case.

The court further asked the CBI to respond to the amended plea until July 20 which is when the next hearing in the case is scheduled to take place.

Wankhede and other accused in the case are facing criminal conspiracy and extortion charges under the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to bribery. In October 2021, Aryan and others were arrested for allegedly possessing, consuming, and trafficking drugs following a raid on a cruise from Mumbai to Goa. After spending a month in jail, Aryan was granted bail by the high court and later, a special team of NCB investigating the case didn’t name him as an accused in its chargesheet. The team cited a lack of evidence as the reason. Following this, the NCB set up another special team to investigate a new case against its own officers who were handling the drug case involving Aryan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES