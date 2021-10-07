Mumbai: The bail plea hearing of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha is going on. Their Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody is supposed to get over today and the three youngsters are slated to appear before the court. However, if reports are to be believed, the anti-narcotics agency is likely to see the extended custody of Shah Rukh Khan’s son. There are reports that say that the agency is targeting celebrities and Bollywood in the drugs case. The Zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede has reacted to reports about the ‘credibility’ of the central agency amidst the ongoing drug case.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Shares Long Post in Support of Aryan Khan: These Moments Are Makers of Your Tomorrow

On Wednesday, NCP alleged that the NCB's raid on October 2 was "fake", and no narcotic drugs were found during it. Reacting to the allegations, Sameer Wankhede mentioned that the NCB had already issued a press statement and went on to add, "We are a highly competent and professional agency. For us, the prime importance is the NDPS act irrespective of the person or his standing."

Wankhede had mentioned earlier on being blamed for targeting celebs: "There's a valid reason though. When we arrest someone, the media will play it up only when the arrested person is a known face. But instead of appreciating our efforts, we get blamed for targeting that popular celeb".

Aryan Khan was sent to NCB custody on October 4 along with Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. In that previous hearing, NCB argued in the court that it is important to investigate the ‘person who use drugs’ in order to find who finances these suppliers.

Now, all eyes will now be on the NCB and the accused’s lawyers as the decision is yet to come on their bail.