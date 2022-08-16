Sameer Wankhede viral video: Sameer Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday attended an event in the city and talked about the drug menace among teenagers. He was felicitated at the event on the occasion of Independence Day in the presence of singer Anoop Jalota and others. While addressing the media, Wankhede said he had heard about teenagers taking drugs but when he came to Mumbai, he saw many cases and decided to act upon them.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Hoists National Flag at Home With Aryan Khan, AbRam, Gauri Khan, Feels ‘Pride, Love, Happiness’

Wankhede had come into the limelight when he arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan from a Mumbai cruise in October last year for allegedly consuming drugs with a few of his friends. While NCB gave a clean chit to the star kid later, the ex-zonal director was pulled off the case following a complaint against him for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate to get a government job by NCP leader Nawab Malik.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, Wankhede is seen holding a mic and claiming that a section of society enjoys taking drugs like 'having chai' with their friends. He said he would continue to find people who are caught up in the trade and no amount of life threats, accidents and fake cases against him can stop him from doing that. He added that many teenagers or young people he had caught told him that they take drugs in front of their parents and with them.

Wankhede has now filed a complaint of defamation against former cabinet minister Nawab Malik after getting a clean chit from the Mumbai district caste certificate verification committee of the Maharashtra Social Justice Department for allegedly using a fake caste certificate to get a government job.

