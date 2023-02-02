Home

Sameera Reddy Opens up on Sexism, Body-Shaming And Ideal Beauty Standards in Bollywood

Sameera Reddy recently opened up on sexism, body-shaming and ideal beauty standards in Bollywood during its 'eye candy' phase.

Sameera Reddy Opens up on Ideal Beauty Standards in B-town: Sameera Reddy, who was last seen in the Kichha Sudeep starrer Kannada actioner Varadhanayaka recently opened up about the ideal beauty standards in the entertainment industry. The actress who has acted in popular Bollywood films like Plan (2004), Taxi No 9211 (2006) and Race (2008) revealed the prevalent sexism and body-shaming in B-town. She pointed out at the ‘eye-candy’ phase of Indian cinema when people were asked to get surgeries for ‘fuller chests’ and ‘better buttocks’. Sameera, who was once labelled as a ‘sex symbol’ spoke how much actresses have to go through in order to stay relevant in showbiz.

In an interaction with Mid-Day, “I think there was a crazy phase about 10 years ago where everybody was getting plastic surgery, b**b job, change nose or bone structure. I had to always pad my chest and was told to get a b**b job done. Many times, I would think, ‘Should I? Is this the norm?’ because it was so openly spoken about and as an actor I questioned if I had to do it. But I didn’t and I am so grateful to God I didn’t because today I wouldn’t have been comfortable about it.” She further added, “There are many people who choose corrective surgery, and it is their choice. If it makes them happy, I say live and let live, who are we to judge.”

Sameera had earlier spoken about her postpartum phase and how she went through breakdowns till she learnt to accept her body and feeling comfortable in her own skin.

Sameera was last seen in Priyadarshan’s Tez (2012) starring Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut and Zayed Khan.

