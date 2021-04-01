New Delhi: Former actor Sameera Reddy took to social media sharing memories from her Bollywood days. She posted a video which not only had pictures from her acting career but also included her present-day lifestyle. The first half of the video had pictures from her old photoshoots, whereas the second half had pictures after Sameera became a mother. In the second half of the ‘transformation’ video, Sameera can also be seen flaunting her natural, no make-up look. One of these pictures also features her kids, Hans and Nyra. Also Read - Weight Loss Tip by Sameera Reddy: How Intermittent Fasting Can Sure Help Reduce Kilos

Sharing the video, Sameera captioned it as ‘From Padded bras, coloured contact lenses, airbrushed, enhanced perfect pictures 👉🏼To today’s pure freedom to be myself. No judgement . No pressure . Just me❤️ #transformation #redefined #messymama #imperfectlyperfect #throwback #keepingitreal ✨’ Also Read - Sameera Reddy Recalls The Time When She Was Told About Being 'Too Dark, Too Tall, Too Broad' by The Industry

Sameera’s mother-in-law Manjri Varde’s reacted to her post and commented, ‘The then of the then is superlative but the now of the now has two cherries on the cake. So maybe I’m loving the cherries.’

Sameera’s fans were quick to appreciate her transformation video. One of her fans commented, ‘You’re perfect the way you are!!!!!’. Another fan wrote, ‘You are definitely a true representation of what self-love is, and how we should all accept ourselves for who we are instead of trying to be someone else.’ The comment section of Sameera’s Instagram post is filled with heart emojis.

Sameera Reddy started her Bollywood career with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya opposite Sohail Khan in 2002. She then appeared in several films including Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, Taxi No 9211, De Dana Dan, Race and Tezz.