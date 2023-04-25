Sampath J Ram ‘Didn’t Mean to’: Actor’s Friend Says His Death is Not Suicide But Accident

Home

Kannada actor Sampath J Ram allegedly died by suicide on Saturday at his residence in Neelamangala. Now, a close friend of the late actor says that he was actually threatening his wife and didn't really mean to end his life. Read on.

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Sampath J Ram allegedly died of suicide on Saturday, April 22 at his residence in the Nelamangala area of Karnataka. On Tuesday, a friend of the actor opened up in an interview and talked about his lively personality, and how a misunderstanding might have led to his death. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a friend revealed that Sampath J Ram was doing well and had no issues that could have driven him to take his own life.

The late actor’s co-star in the TV show ‘Agnisakshi‘, Vaisshnavi revealed that Sampath’s wife is five months pregnant. She said the two got married last year and his wife is currently expecting their first baby. She was quoted as saying, “It hasn’t even been a year since he got married. In fact, from what I know, his wife is currently five months pregnant. I don’t know what drove him to do this at this point in time. I haven’t received any confirmation on why he took this step. He was a go-getter and never let work get the best of him. He was the kind of guy who always took up opportunities. He was even running a business on the side.”

Another friend, actor, and director Rajesh Dhruva refuted the reports of Sampath J Ram struggling with depression. He hinted at an act gone wrong when the late actor tried to threaten his wife but couldn’t control the whole situation. Highlighting that he probably didn’t ‘mean to’ end his life, he told the daily, “At first, I thought it was some kind of a prank. But, when I reached Nelamangala Hospital, I realised what had happened. Sampath’s sister had brought him in. He and his wife had a minor argument. He threatened to kill himself if she didn’t talk to him. He didn’t mean to… Things went wrong (sic).”

Sampath was best known for his performance in the Kannada TV show ‘Agnisakshi‘ and ‘Sri Balaji Photo Studio‘. He was 35 when he breathed his last. Confirming the news of his death, his friend Rajesh Dhruva took to Facebook on Saturday and wrote, “We do not have the strength to bear your parting. So many movies are yet to be made. There is still plenty of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Please come back (sic).”

His funeral took place in his hometown in NR Pura on Sunday. May his soul rest in peace!

