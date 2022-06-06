Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer period drama film Samrat Prithviraj, performed quite well at the box office on its first weekend. The film had grossed Rs 10.70 crore on Friday, it collected Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday, and on Sunday the film minted Rs 16 crores. With this, the total collection of Samrat Prithviraj now stands at Rs 39 crores approx. Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj had an overall 33.31 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, June 5.

#SamratPrithviraj early estimates for Day 3 is ₹ 16 Crs Nett.. All-India

Samrat Prithviraj Box-office clash with Vikram and Major

Samrat Prithviraj, which was released alongside two other movies- Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Major starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, saw a slow start at the box office due to the clash. However, the film seems to have scored well at the box office over the weekend. Meanwhile, Vikram and Major have done extremely well in the local markets. While Vikram earned Rs 42 crore for the Tamil version in the opening weekend while Major has Rs 17 crore plus collection for the original Telugu version. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Day 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Epic Saga Slows Down in Metros, Collects Rs 23.3 Crore

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj is based on the life of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar essays the role of the legendary warrior Prithviraj who fought courageously against Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi Chhillar plays King Prithviraj Chauhan’s beloved, Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. Samrat Prithviraj released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 3, 2022.



