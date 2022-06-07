Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer period drama film Samrat Prithviraj performed quite well at the box office on its first weekend, however the film failed the Monday test. The highly-anticipated movie’s collections came down by around 53 percent as compared to Friday. According to early estimates, the movie has collected in the range of Rs. 5 crores on its fourth day i.e Monday to take the total collection in the range of Rs 44.40 crores, reports Bollywoodhungama.com.Also Read - Neena Gupta to Akshay Kumar: 6 Bollywood Celebs Who Suffered Sexual Abuse And Spoke About it



The film had grossed Rs 10.70 crore on Friday, it collected Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday, and on Sunday the film minted Rs 16 crores. But with a drop on Monday, trade pundits estimate the lifetime total of the film to be around Rs. 75 crore.

Samrat Prithviraj Box-office clash with Vikram and Major

Samrat Prithviraj, which was released alongside two other movies- Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Major starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, saw a slow start at the box office due to the clash. However, the film seems to have scored well at the box office over the weekend. Meanwhile, Vikram and Major have done extremely well in the local markets. While Vikram earned Rs 42 crore for the Tamil version in the opening weekend while Major has Rs 17 crore plus collection for the original Telugu version.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj is based on the life of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar essays the role of the legendary warrior Prithviraj who fought courageously against Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi Chhillar plays King Prithviraj Chauhan’s beloved, Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. Samrat Prithviraj released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 3, 2022. The film was declared tax-free in a few states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.