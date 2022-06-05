Samrat Prithviraj Day 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar starrer epic drama Samrat Prithviraj witnessed limited growth on Day 2. Samrat Prithviraj has a strong hold in mass circuits but has a slightly slow pace at Metros which contribute a major share in the revenue. Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar starrer historical drama requires a big push on Day 3 in order to have a decent profit share over the weekend. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh observed the slow paced Day 2 box office collections of the Dr Chandrapraksh Dwivedi directorial. According to Adarsh the historical actioner has collected Rs 23.3 Crores so far at the Indian box office.Also Read - Friday Pan-India Releases: Check Detailed Box Office Reports of Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Adivi Sesh’s Major And Kamal Hassan’s Vikram on Day 1

Check out this post by Adarsh on his Twitter handle:

#SamratPrithviraj witnesses limited growth on Day 2… Metros – which contribute a major chunk of revenue – remain low… Mass circuits are strong… A big push on Day 3 is a must for a healthy weekend total… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr. Total: ₹ 23.30 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/NMTKGIWIrK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2022

Samrat Prithviraj Expected to Fair Better on Sunday

Adarsh captioned his post as, "#SamratPrithviraj witnesses limited growth on Day 2… Metros – which contribute a major chunk of revenue – remain low… Mass circuits are strong… A big push on Day 3 is a must for a healthy weekend total… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr. Total: ₹ 23.30 cr. #India biz." According to a Box Office India report, "The growth on Saturday was limited as its being driven by mass markets but hopefully the film will get better growth on Sunday compared to Saturday which is a must if it is to have a chance of holding up on Monday."

Check out the two day collection figures of Samrat Prithviraj by Box Office India:

Friday – Rs 10.75 Crore

Saturday – Rs 12.50 Crore

Samrat Prithviraj released in around 5000 screens worldwide with the home market seeing a wide 3750 screens release on June 3, 2022, as per a Pinkvilla report. The historical saga with Akshay playing the titular role and Miss World Manushi Chillar portraying the Rajput princess Sanyogita also stars Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana in stellar roles.

For more updates on Samrat Prithviraj box office collections, check out this space at India.com.