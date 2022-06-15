Akshay Kumar to Return to Housefull Post Samrat Prithviraj Debacle: Akshay Kumar’s epic historical drama Samrat Prithviraj has failed to deliver at the box office. Akshay’s period drama directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi was released along with Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Adivi Sesh starrer Major. The film has been a huge disappointment as it has just collected Rs 65 Crore opposed to its grand budget of Rs 200 Crore and the drop in collections is witnessing a downward trend every single day. Filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi recently revealed in an interview that Akshay had once said that the latter would go back to his usual non-controversial entertainers like Rowdy Rathore and Housefull, if Samrat Prithviraj doesn’t work at the box office.Also Read - Neena Gupta to Akshay Kumar: 6 Bollywood Celebs Who Suffered Sexual Abuse And Spoke About it

Akshay Kumar Back to Housefull Mode?

Dr Dwivedi in an interview with Navbharat Times said, “I remember Akshay told me personally and even in interviews that ‘I was making Rowdy Rathore and Housefull. These films pay me more. I made an attempt (with Samrat Prithviraj). If people reject this, then no worries, I will go back to Rowdy Rathore. People want to watch things which have no controversies. Then that is what I will do’.” Dr Dwivedi speaking on box office failure stated, “If a film flops, the producers become disheartened. This is the first historical film Yash Raj Films made. If this becomes successful, they will make more. Otherwise, their organisation has been regularly making films. They will go back to doing what they were.” Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 4: Akshay Kumar Starrer Fails To Pass Monday Test; Earns Approx. Rs. 5 Crores

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 3