Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's staff Samuel Miranda (house manager), Dipesh Sawant (house help) who are in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9, revealed names of Bollywood celebrities who were a part of SSR's drug party. In their statements to NCB, Miranda and Dipesh have given information about the drug parties that used to be held at Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse. Both of them have given the names of celebs, who attended these parties, and who used to bring drugs to the parties.

According to IndiaToday report, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant named Rhea Chakraborty, the one who was behind the purchase of illegal drugs for Sushant's home. Samuel Miranda made a confession that he had purchased weed for the late actor from September 2019 to March 2020. He procured weed for Rs 2,500 per packet from Showik Chakraborty's friend Suryadeep. He further named another drug supplier Kamaljeet (KJ). He further disclosed that Karmajeet used to deliver the weed to Waterstone Club, Prime Rose apartment (Rhea's residence) and Mount Blanc apartment (Sushant's residence).

Apart from Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, the Magistrate court sent Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty to NCB custody till September 9. He has been arrested under Sections 8C, 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea Chakraborty is expected to get arrest soon. Satish Maneshine, the lawyer who’s representing Rhea and her family in the case, said that the actor ‘is ready for her arrest.’ Blaming the unfair media trial and ‘witch-hunt’ of the actor in the case, he said that Rhea only loved Sushant, and she will pay the price for her feelings now. News agency ANI quoted him saying, “#RheaChakraborty is ready for arrest as it’s a witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she’ll face the consequences of her love. Being innocent she hasn’t approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED & NCB: Satish Maneshinde, her lawyer” (sic)