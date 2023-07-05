Home

Sana Khan And Mufti Anas Saiyad Welcome Baby Boy

Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad have welcomed their baby boy on July 5. Sana shared the joyous news on her Instagram account, expressing her gratitude and hopes for their baby. “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. Jazak Allah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

The couple got married in November 2020, and Sana announced her pregnancy in March of the following year. She had eagerly anticipated becoming a mother and holding her baby in her arms. She desired of holding her little ball of sunshine in her arms as soon as possible. “I am looking forward to it. It will be a different journey. I cannot wait to hold my baby in my arms,” she said, as reported by BollywoodShaadis.com.

Prior to the pregnancy announcement, Sana had posted romantic pictures with her husband on Instagram, which sparked rumours of her pregnancy. She had also written a cryptic caption hinting at something special, which she promised to share later.

Sana Khan has been part of the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industry and also worked as a model in commercials and television show. She appeared in films like Jai Ho along with Salman Khan and Tabu and Wajah Tum Ho with Gurmeet Choudhary and Sharman Joshi.

Sana shocked her fans in October 2020 when she announced that she will be leaving the entertainment industry due to religious reasons.

