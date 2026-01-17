Sana Khan breaks silence on being ‘brainwashed’ for quitting Bollywood after marriage, talks about her ‘top secret’ wedding: ‘He guided me’

Home

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, it’s usually the name and fame that are considered the ultimate measurement of success for celebrities. However, the case isn’t the same for every individual. Amongst the many actresses who are engrossed in the gleaming life of showbiz, there was one actress who chose to walk a different path. The actress that we are talking about is none other than Sana Khan. After being in the industry for a long time, the actress decided to bid goodbye to the world of light and camera and walk into a quieter and more peaceful path. In 2020, Sana Khan announced her decision to quit the industry. But over the years, several assumptions were made about her transformation, especially after her marriage to Mufti Anas Saiyad. Now addressing these speculations head-on, Sana Khan has openly spoken about what truly led to this transition.

Quitting Bollywood for a Higher Purpose

In October 2020, Sana announced on Instagram that she was stepping away from showbiz. She wrote, “I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator.”

She also said that her surroundings had played a huge role in shaping her decisions. Sana said she left the industry because “when your surroundings aren’t right, your decisions are often wrong.”

She also shared that her relationship with her husband has become extremely important to her now and added that Anas and his family covered most of the wedding expenses, which she said was unlike the norm.

Addressing the ‘Brainwashed’ Claims

Soon after, she decided to quit the industry. She got married and started wearing a hijab. This left her fans wondering if she had been influenced by her husband. Addressing these rumours directly, she said “People think, oh, she used to roam without a hijab, and suddenly she’s become so this that. So maybe this guy has brainwashed her.”

She added, “It’s never like that; nobody can brainwash you until and unless you don’t want it. I wanted peace. A person might find fame, money, status, but at the end of the day, everyone wants inner peace.”

A ‘Top Secret’ Wedding

Speaking about her secret wedding, Sana called it one of the most transformative phases of her life. She said “When our marriage was arranged, it was a top secret. Nobody except my mom and dad even knew the groom’s name.”

She further revealed, “Even when the mehendi artist asked for his name, I didn’t reveal it. I was going through a major change in my life. I was transforming into a whole new person. This is something I wanted, and he is the one who guided me.”

In November 2020, Sana married Anas in a close-knit wedding in Surat. The couple now has two children, Saiyad Tariq and Saiyad Hasan Jamil.

Finding Strength After a Difficult Past

Before making her decision about leaving the film industry, Sana shared about her turbulent relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. In 2020, she revealed that she broke up with him due to infidelity. She had said “This guy was abusive. Of course, domestic violence was there; he had beaten me up. I have bruises, and I can show conversations where he apologised.” She also alleged that he had assaulted other women.

